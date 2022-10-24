In My View: Jeff Hosler was a good hire

(WILX 2021)
By Tim Staudt
Updated: 6 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Amazing that Michigan State’s women’s soccer team has already won the regular season league title with much more of the season to play.

Ahead is the Big Ten tournament and the NCAA tournament. It is the program’s first regular season title after just winning one total game two years ago.

Seems to me MSU hired the right guy in Jeff Hosler as the head coach who has clearly changed the culture in his second season. Can he coach other sports too?

More: In My View

