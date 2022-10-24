MSU Debate wins tournament at Wayne State University

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State University (MSU) Debate team won against Wayne State University (WSU) over the weekend.

The debate team consisted of computer science sophomore Ephraim Bennett and political science pre-law and economics junior in the Honors College David Koster. The two beat debate teams from Missouri State University, Samford University, and WSU in the George Ziegelmueller Invitational Tournament, which was hosted by WSU.

For four of the five years, MSU Debate was in the championship round at the Wayne State Tournament and it is the second time in three years the MSU Debate team won.

Both team members received speaker awards. Speaker points are given to each individual debater in preliminary debates Bennett was the seventh overall speaker and Koster was the sixth overall speaker.

MSU Debate Coach Will Repko was impressed with how the team handled the difficult debate.

“This is an exciting result,” said Repko. “It was a challenging field of competitors but Ephraim and David were debating so well – they deserve this win.”

MSU Debate is expected to compete at the Gonzaga University Tournament the weekend of Oct. 29.

