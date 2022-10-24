Meridian Township expands outdoor warning siren reach

MERIDIAN TWP., Mich. (WILX) - A new outdoor warning siren near Bennet Woods Elementary of Okemos Public Schools was recently installed in Meridian Township. This will be the 11th warning siren in the Township with each warning siren covering a 5,000-foot radius.

“Each warning siren is activated in the event of severe weather to alert Township residents,” stated Meridian Township Fire Chief, Mike Hamel. “We have expanded the number of sirens in the Township to continue our efforts to have every area in Meridian within hearing range of our warning sirens.”

The Township hopes to have a total of 15 warning sirens installed by 2026.

The outdoor warning sirens can be found throughout the Township including the Harris Nature Center, Academic Way, Wonch Park, Marshall Park, Bennett Woods Elementary, The Lodges, and all three Meridian Township Fire Stations.

For additional information or questions about the outdoor warning sirens, contact the Meridian Township Fire Department at 517-853-4700.

