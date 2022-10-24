McIlroy Ranked Number One in the World

insert
insert(Live 5)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) - Rory McIlroy is back at No. 1 in the world for the first time since the summer of 2020. It just felt like a lot longer. He thinks back to missing the cut a week before the Masters when it seems as though nothing was going right. McIlroy says he wouldn’t have believed he could be on top of the world ranking six months later. Even though McIlroy has been at No. 1 eight times before, this one felt special. Winning the CJ Cup in South Carolina was his fourth win in his last 24 tournaments around the world.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22-year-old woman injured in shooting
Woman hurt in Lansing shooting Sunday
The Cirigliano family was spotted at an Upper Peninsula gas station on Oct. 17, 2022.
Missing family of 4 spotted at Upper Peninsula gas station Monday
Surveillance pictures of family in Gulliver BP
UPDATE: Missing West Michigan family found safe in Wisconsin
A crash on US-127 hospitalized two people on Oct. 21, 2022.
Brighton woman injured, Wyandotte teen killed in head-on crash on US-127
Michigan man arrested in Georgia shooting that injured 4

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Carlos Dunlap (8) forces a fumble by Indianapolis Colts...
Struggling Colts To Bench Matt Ryan
Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins (17) celebrates with Bryce Harper (3) after hitting a...
Astros and Phillies in the World Series
Fanttik and NASCAR Partner for Camping World Truck Series
Wild NASCAR Race Expected This Sunday
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Spartans are Big Underdogs at Michigan