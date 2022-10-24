LIVE: Warm start to the week, update on school shooting

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford joins the Now Desk and previews a great start to the weekend.

We talk about an update on Ethan Crumbley pleading guilty to 24 charges in connection with the November 2021 shooting at Oxford High School, a shooting at a St. Louis school kills three, and more. Plus what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for October 24, 2022

  • Average High: 57º Average Low 39º
  • Lansing Record High: 84° 1963
  • Lansing Record Low: 15° 1869
  • Jackson Record High: 81º 1963
  • Jackson Record Low: 22º 1982

