LIVE: Warm start to the week, update on school shooting
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford joins the Now Desk and previews a great start to the weekend.
We talk about an update on Ethan Crumbley pleading guilty to 24 charges in connection with the November 2021 shooting at Oxford High School, a shooting at a St. Louis school kills three, and more. Plus what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.
More:
- Warm start to the week
- Ethan Crumbley pleads guilty to 24 counts, including terrorism, for school shooting
- City of Mason issues drinking water warning
- Mel Tucker speaks ahead of Michigan game
- BWL set to demolish four structures from Eckert Power Station
ALMANAC INFORMATION for October 24, 2022
- Average High: 57º Average Low 39º
- Lansing Record High: 84° 1963
- Lansing Record Low: 15° 1869
- Jackson Record High: 81º 1963
- Jackson Record Low: 22º 1982
