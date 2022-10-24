LIVE: Warm start to the week, update on school shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford joins the Now Desk and previews a great start to the weekend.

We talk about an update on Ethan Crumbley pleading guilty to 24 charges in connection with the November 2021 shooting at Oxford High School, a shooting at a St. Louis school kills three, and more. Plus what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for October 24, 2022

Average High: 57º Average Low 39º

Lansing Record High: 84° 1963

Lansing Record Low: 15° 1869

Jackson Record High: 81º 1963

Jackson Record Low: 22º 1982

