Mel Tucker speaks ahead of Michigan game

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker speaks with the media ahead of Saturday night’s matchup against Michigan (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten).

While both the Spartans and the Wolverines are coming off of bye weeks, the Spartans (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten) were able to snap a 4-game losing streak with a 34-28 win in double overtime over Wisconsin on Oct. 15.

Saturday’s game in Ann Arbor will mark just the second time in series history that the matchup will be at night.

On Oct. 7, 2017, the Spartans beat then No. 7 Michigan 14-10 at Michigan Stadium, the first night game of the series.

Saturday’s game will mark the 115th meeting between the rivals, with Michigan sitting at 7-0 in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 1973-74.

