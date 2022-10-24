LIVE: Ethan Crumbley appears in court, expected to plead guilty

PONTIAC, Mich. (WILX) - The teen charged in the deadly shooting at Oxford High School last fall is expected to plead guilty to multiple felony charges. Those charges include murder and terrorism.

This would be the first time a school shooter was convicted of terrorism.

In November 2021, Ethan Crumbley created violent images during a math assignment at the school. His parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, were contacted by a school guidance counselor, but the two refused a request to take their 15-year-old son home from school.

Prosecutors say it was about two hours after that meeting that Ethan Crumbley began his shooting spree that killed four students.

Both James and Jennifer Crumbley also have a court appearance Monday, as they each face four counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Previous coverage:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.