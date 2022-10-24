LIVE: Ethan Crumbley appears in court, expected to plead guilty

This would be the first time a school shooter was convicted of terrorism.
By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PONTIAC, Mich. (WILX) - The teen charged in the deadly shooting at Oxford High School last fall is expected to plead guilty to multiple felony charges. Those charges include murder and terrorism.

This would be the first time a school shooter was convicted of terrorism.

In November 2021, Ethan Crumbley created violent images during a math assignment at the school. His parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, were contacted by a school guidance counselor, but the two refused a request to take their 15-year-old son home from school.

Prosecutors say it was about two hours after that meeting that Ethan Crumbley began his shooting spree that killed four students.

Both James and Jennifer Crumbley also have a court appearance Monday, as they each face four counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Previous coverage:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cirigliano family was spotted at an Upper Peninsula gas station on Oct. 17, 2022.
Missing family of 4 spotted at Upper Peninsula gas station Monday
A crash on US-127 hospitalized two people on Oct. 21, 2022.
Brighton woman, Wyandotte teen seriously injured in head-on crash on US-127
22-year-old woman injured in shooting
Woman hurt in Lansing shooting Sunday
Surveillance pictures of family in Gulliver BP
UPDATE: Missing West Michigan family found safe in Wisconsin
Police are looking for a stolen 1931 REO 835 Convertible.
1931 REO convertible stolen in Lansing Township

Latest News

Office for International Students and Scholars (OISS) at Michigan State University.
Global Festival returns to MSU Union after 2-years
22-year-old woman injured in shooting
22-year-old woman injured in shooting
Oakland County man charged after viral TikTok video
Oakland County man charged after TikTok video shows him striking child
Oakland County man charged after viral TikTok video
SHERIFFS MAKE ARREST FROM VIRAL TIKTOK VIDEO