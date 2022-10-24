Lansing Township recover stolen 1931 REO convertible stolen

Police are looking for a stolen 1931 REO 835 Convertible.
Police are looking for a stolen 1931 REO 835 Convertible.
By Dane Kelly
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A vintage car stolen in early October has been recovered.

According to authorities, a 1931 REO 835 convertible was stolen while in an enclosed trailer that was on Rosemary Street in Lansing Township.

The Lansing Township Police Department announced Monday the vehicle had been recovered and they are working to return the convertible to its original owner.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Township Police Department at 517-485-1700.

