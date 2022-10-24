Laingsburg Recyclers to offer candy wrapper recycling

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You can reduce Halloween waste with the Laingsburg Recyclers. They are teaming up with Rubicon to offer candy wrapper recycling through Nov. in the Laingsburg community.

You can find a Trick or Trash box at the Greater Laingsburg Community Recycling Center (GLR) during recycling drives, the Laingsburg Dairy Den, Laingsburg Elementary School, Laingsburg Middle School, and Laingsburg High School through Nov. 26.

“GLR is excited to offer this special recycling drive in October and November for the first time! We can’t typically recycle candy wrappers, so Trick or Trash is a great opportunity for Laingsburg and surrounding areas to reduce waste around Halloween. I hope this program diverts some candy wrappers from the landfill,” said GLR volunteer Katie Brewer.

The Greater Laingsburg Recyclers are partnering with Rubicon to offer candy wrapper recycling (Greater Laingsburg Recyclers)

Research shows that in the United States alone, more than 600 million pounds of candy are purchased each year for Halloween. Most candy wrappers end up in landfills due to the inability of most curbside recycling programs to recycle them. Participating in Trick or Trash keeps candy wrappers out of landfills, stated in the GLR press release.

More information can be found here.

