Kubalik has goal, 2 assists as Red Wings beat ducks 5-1

DETROIT (AP) - Dominik Kubalik had a goal and two assists as the Detroit Red Wings beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-1.

Dylan Larkin, David Perron, Joe Veleno and Elmer Soderblom also scored to help Detroit improve to 3-0-2.

Ville Husso had 32 saves to improve to 4-0-0 in his career against Anaheim.

The Red Wings have points in each of their first five games for the first time since 2011-12, when they started 5-0-0. Trevor Zegras scored for Anaheim and John Gibson finished with 36 saves.

