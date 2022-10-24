Kubalik has goal, 2 assists as Red Wings beat ducks 5-1

The Red Wings have points in each of their first five games for the first time since 2011-12
Detroit Red Wings left wing Dominik Kubalik (81) celebrates his goal against the Anaheim Ducks...
Detroit Red Wings left wing Dominik Kubalik (81) celebrates his goal against the Anaheim Ducks in the third period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 9:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DETROIT (AP) - Dominik Kubalik had a goal and two assists as the Detroit Red Wings beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-1.

Dylan Larkin, David Perron, Joe Veleno and Elmer Soderblom also scored to help Detroit improve to 3-0-2.

Ville Husso had 32 saves to improve to 4-0-0 in his career against Anaheim.

The Red Wings have points in each of their first five games for the first time since 2011-12, when they started 5-0-0. Trevor Zegras scored for Anaheim and John Gibson finished with 36 saves.

