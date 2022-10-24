Kids learn spiders aren’t spooky

MSU Bug House hosted fall open house Sunday
By Cody Butler
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 8:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People across East Lansing are celebrating Halloween this weekend.

Dozens of people were at the Bug House at Michigan State University Sunday.

It was the bug house’s annual fall open house.

There, kids did some arts and crafts while learning about spiders, and some even got to hold a spider.

Organizers said this is a way to show spiders really aren’t that scary.

“We just try to explain the beneficial kinds of things spiders do, their environment, they’re really important as predators. They are one of the most common wildlife you can see just around,” said Amanda Lorenz, MSU Bug House director.

Lorenz said there will be a holiday open house sometime in December.

