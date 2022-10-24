Kayak, roof rack comes loose, causes fatal crash in Upper Peninsula

Michigan State Police
Michigan State Police(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SENEY, Mich. (WILX) - A man from Colorado died Sunday after a kayak and roof rack caused a crash in the Upper Peninsula.

According to authorities, the crash happened on M-28 after a kayak and roof rack came loose from a westbound Honda, which struck an eastbound Chevrolet pickup truck. WLUC reported the roof rack pieced the windshield, striking the driver, a 31-year-old man from Colorado. WDIV reported the man’s wife, a woman from Saginaw, was a passenger in the vehicle and was not injured.

The kayak then struck a third vehicle, causing damages, but no injuries.

The driver of the Honda, a 58-year-old man from Wisconsin, was not injured.

The crash closed the freeway for several hours.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22-year-old woman injured in shooting
Woman hurt in Lansing shooting Sunday
The Cirigliano family was spotted at an Upper Peninsula gas station on Oct. 17, 2022.
Missing family of 4 spotted at Upper Peninsula gas station Monday
Surveillance pictures of family in Gulliver BP
UPDATE: Missing West Michigan family found safe in Wisconsin
A crash on US-127 hospitalized two people on Oct. 21, 2022.
Brighton woman, Wyandotte teen seriously injured in head-on crash on US-127
Michigan man arrested in Georgia shooting that injured 4

Latest News

Domestic Violence incident leaves one dead in St. Johns
Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan appears on FOX News Channel's late-night talk show "Gutfeld!"...
Leslie Jordan, versatile Emmy-winning actor, dies at 67
Police are looking for a stolen 1931 REO 835 Convertible.
Lansing Township recover stolen 1931 REO convertible stolen
I-69 and US-127 planned for construction this week