I-69 and US-127 planned for construction this week

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - I-69 and US-127 are on the planner for construction as the next phase in the Rebuilding Michigan plan.

Multiple projects under the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced by Governor Gretchen Whitmer are expected to begin this week. The next phase of the Rebuilding Michigan Project will include I-69 in Clinton County as well as US-127. According to Whitmer, these investments are expected to support 2,051 jobs.

Read: State Police investigates shooting of couple near Niles

Governor Whitmer announced the projects in a press release on Monday.

“Both my Rebuilding Michigan Plan and the bipartisan Building Michigan Together Plan are helping us build safe, reliable infrastructure that makes a difference for families and small businesses across the state,” said Whitmer. “I’m proud of what we have accomplished, so let’s roll up our sleeves and keep getting things done.”

MDOT is expected to close Airport Road over I-69 for bridge reconstruction starting Thursday, Oct. 27, and is estimated to be finished by Nov. 23. This is part of a 5.3-mile rebuild of I-69 that goes from Airport Road to the I-96 and I-69 interchange. The project also involves rebuilding the interchanges at Francis and Airport roads and performing repairs to 13 bridges.

Governor Whitmer said this is expected to support up to 927 jobs.

The southbound US-127 ramp to Barnes Road and the northbound US-127 off-and-on ramps at Kipp road is also expected to be closed by MDOT for maintenance. This is a part of a US-127 resurfacing and bridge repair project in Ingham County. The start dates for the project are Monday, Oct. 24 for the southbound ramp, and Monday, Oct. 31 for the northbound ramp. The expected end date for both in that order are Nov. 11 and Nov 18.

About $62 million is being invested by MDOT to resurface 12.5 miles of pavement while repairing structures, improving drainage, and installing guardrails on US-127 between the Jackson/Ingham County line and M-36 in Ingham County.

An estimated 800 jobs will be created with this project according to Whitmer.

One of the other projects involves closing the northbound M-10 ramp to the eastbound I-94 in Detroit at noon on Monday.

The Rebuilding Michigan program is a funding project to rebuild highways and bridges that carry the most traffic in Michigan. Whitmer said the goal of the project is to give roads longer useful life and improves the state’s infrastructure.

Next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.