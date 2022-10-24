Hillsdale College to host third annual Trunk-or-Treat

"Spooktacular Drive Thru Trunk-or-Treat"
"Spooktacular Drive Thru Trunk-or-Treat"(WHSV)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 12:20 PM EDT
HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - The Hillsdale College Student-Athlete Advisory Committee will host its third annual Trunk-or-Treat on Oct. 30.

This free event will be open to families from the greater Hillsdale community. Athletic teams, dorms, fraternities, and sororities will decorate cars and pass out candy to attendees.

The event will be located at Roche Sports Complex Parking Lot, 201 Oak Street from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

