High School Football playoff pairings announced

26 local teams will play in the playoffs
MHSAA Logo
MHSAA Logo(WLUC)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After nine weeks of all out work for high school football teams, it’s officially one and done.

26 Mid-Michigan teams will battle for a chance to lift a championship trophy in late November.

Below are the local teams in playoff games:

Division 1

Holt @ Hartland

Grand Ledge @ Brighton

Division 2

East Lansing @ Battle Creek Central

Division 3

Cadillac @ Dewitt

Haslett @ Linden

Sturgis @ Mason

Parma Western @ Jackson

Division 4

Chelsea @ Charlotte

Division 5

Olivet @ Portland

Williamston @ Corunna

Division 6

Lansing Catholic @ Durand

Ovid-Elsie @ Almont

Division 7

Bath @ Pewamo-Westphalia

Homer @ Jackson Lumen Christi

Erie Mason @ Napoleon

Grass Lake @ Manchester

Division 8

Carson City-Crystal @ Fowler

Reading @ Decatur

8-Man Division 1

Fulton @ Breckenridge

8-Man Division 2

Morrice @ Peck

