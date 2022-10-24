High School Football playoff pairings announced
26 local teams will play in the playoffs
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After nine weeks of all out work for high school football teams, it’s officially one and done.
26 Mid-Michigan teams will battle for a chance to lift a championship trophy in late November.
Below are the local teams in playoff games:
Division 1
Holt @ Hartland
Grand Ledge @ Brighton
Division 2
East Lansing @ Battle Creek Central
Division 3
Cadillac @ Dewitt
Haslett @ Linden
Sturgis @ Mason
Parma Western @ Jackson
Division 4
Chelsea @ Charlotte
Division 5
Olivet @ Portland
Williamston @ Corunna
Division 6
Lansing Catholic @ Durand
Ovid-Elsie @ Almont
Division 7
Bath @ Pewamo-Westphalia
Homer @ Jackson Lumen Christi
Erie Mason @ Napoleon
Grass Lake @ Manchester
Division 8
Carson City-Crystal @ Fowler
Reading @ Decatur
8-Man Division 1
Fulton @ Breckenridge
8-Man Division 2
Morrice @ Peck
