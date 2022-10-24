Global Festival returns to MSU Union after 2-years

Office for International Students and Scholars (OISS) at Michigan State University.
By Kayla Jones
Published: Oct. 24, 2022
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After 2 years, Global Festival makes its return to the MSU Union on Sunday, November 13 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

This event seeks to engage students, MSU faculty and staff, and the greater Lansing community of all ages in learning about the many cultures represented by international students at MSU.

Global Festival will include exhibits, performances, and more.

There will be international souvenirs available for sale at the World Gift Shop, opening an hour early at 12 p.m. All proceeds will benefit international student scholarships.

The Office for International Students and Scholars (OISS) is currently looking for volunteers to help set up, run the day of the event, clean up, and more. If interested in volunteering, you can sign up here.

The MSU Union is located at the corner of Grand River Avenue and Abbot Road.

Global Festival is free and open to all, with no registration required to attend.

If you have questions, you can email OISS Live at ISP.OISSLive@msu.edu.

