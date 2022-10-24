First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Our stretch of days with high temperatures in the 70s will continue for one more day. We should see afternoon readings in the mid 70s today. Enjoy the warmth while you can, a cold front moves through the area early Wednesday morning and high temperatures will be back in the 50s Wednesday through Friday. Overnight lows for the middle and end of the week will be in the 30s. The cooler temperatures for the middle and end of the week are actually close to normal for this time of year.

Most of today we will be be partly cloudy and breezy. A cold front is west of the area over Wisconsin, but low pressure lifting north along the front will slow its passage through our area. The rain showers with the front should hold off until late this afternoon or early evening for Mid-Michigan. Plan on rain tonight into the morning hours of Wednesday. Behind the cold front Wednesday afternoon the rain showers should come to an end and we may see a few peeks at the sun late Wednesday afternoon. Some sunshine is expected each day Thursday through Saturday.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for October 25, 2022

Average High: 57º Average Low 39º

Lansing Record High: 81° 1963

Lansing Record Low: 12° 1887

Jackson Record High: 80º 1963

Jackson Record Low: 22º 1960

