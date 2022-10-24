East Lansing Police, MSU Police form new collaborative team

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing Police Department (ELPD) and Michigan State University Department of Police and Public Safety (MSU DPPS) have partnered to form the Proactive Engagement and Community Enhancement (P.E.A.C.E.) Team, which will work to address community concerns with long-term solutions on both sides of Grand River Avenue.

“Collaborating with our community partners is not only rewarding, but necessary,” said MSU Vice President for Public Safety and Chief of Police Marlon Lynch. “We hope by implementing this new team, we can proactively show our community that we’re committed to finding long-term solutions for the safety and well-being of our community.”

This newly formed team will consist of MSU DPPS Det./Sgt. James Terrill, MSU DPPS Officer Falysha Edmondson, ELPD Det. Ben Mommersteeg and ELPD Det. Justan Horst. The administrative personnel that will oversee this new team include MSU DPPS Captain Sherief Fadly and ELPD Deputy Chief Chad Connelly.

The mission of the team will be to stop criminal activity before it happens, while also providing education and promoting community safety and crime prevention. The collaborative will also work to listen to the community’s concerns through participation in a variety of events and engagement initiatives.

“We are appreciative of our partners on campus for working with us to form this new, innovative team,” said East Lansing Police Chief Kim Johnson. “As we continue to work to prevent crime and address safety concerns in our East Lansing-MSU community, we believe this team will be instrumental in employing intelligence-led policing to create long-term solutions.”

The P.E.A.C.E. Team has already begun working collaboratively as a unit and will be seen in both uniform and regular clothing, with the goal of being flexible to meet the community’s needs.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.