Domestic violence incident leaves one dead in St. Johns

ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - One man is dead after a domestic violence incident on Friday.

St. Johns Police were called to a house on Church Street between St. Johns High School and Sparrow Clinton Hospital due to a disturbance. When they arrived they found a man and a woman both with injuries.

The 52-year-old man was taken to the hospital where he later died due to his injuries. The woman was also taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK according to police.

The incident is currently under investigation and police are still waiting on final determinations from Medical Examiners’ Office. Officials told News 10 that they do not anticipate any charges being filed regarding the woman involved.

