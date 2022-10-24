Consumers Energy relocating its Mid-Michigan operations center in 2024

Consumers Energy
Consumers Energy(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Consumers Energy is moving its service center.

The utility’s building on Willow Street in Lansing will be relocated to a 77-acre sit on North Canal Road in Dimondale.

The move is meant to help customer response time when crews are dispatched during an emergency. The utility said the new location has access to highways, so crews will no longer have to drive large trucks through neighborhood streets to reach the freeways.

Consumers Energy, the city of Lansing and Windsor Township are working on a tax revenue sharing and water agreement that will benefit all three.

Construction on the new site is expected to begin in 2024.

Michigan man arrested in Georgia shooting that injured 4

