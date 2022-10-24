City of Mason issues drinking water warning

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Mason water system had a drop in pressure and bacterial contamination in an isolated section that may have occurred.

The affected area includes the following:

Hunting Meadow Subdivision

Corbin Street

Summerwood Subdivision

Coventry Subdivision

Sycamore Village

West South Street from Northbrook Street

The City of Mason advises boiling your water before use.

Drinking Water Warning (City of Mason)

This boil water notice shall remain in effect until results from the sampling verify the water is safe to drink.

Customers will be advised when the boil water advisory has been lifted.

For more information, you can contact the City of Mason at 517-676-9155. General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes are available from the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 800-426-4791.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.