City of Mason issues drinking water warning

(CBS Newspath)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Mason water system had a drop in pressure and bacterial contamination in an isolated section that may have occurred.

The affected area includes the following:

  • Hunting Meadow Subdivision
  • Corbin Street
  • Summerwood Subdivision
  • Coventry Subdivision
  • Sycamore Village
  • West South Street from Northbrook Street

The City of Mason advises boiling your water before use.

Drinking Water Warning
Drinking Water Warning(City of Mason)

This boil water notice shall remain in effect until results from the sampling verify the water is safe to drink.

Customers will be advised when the boil water advisory has been lifted.

For more information, you can contact the City of Mason at 517-676-9155. General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes are available from the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 800-426-4791.

