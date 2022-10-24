Capital Area Humane Society expected to trap more than 100 cats overnight at Mill Pond Village

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Capital Area Humane Society is undertaking a large-scale cat rescue mission Monday and Tuesday.

The shelter said it had been assisting Mill Pond Village for several months with its large cat overpopulation and has taken in nearly 50 cats. The shelter anticipates it will take in more than 100 cats Monday and Tuesday.

The cats will be taken to a Capital Area Humane Society clinic to be spayed, neutered, microchipped and vaccinated. The shelter said the friendly cats will be available for adoption, while the cats that are owned or don’t qualify for adoption will be returned to Mill Pond Village.

You can donate to the Capital Area Humane Society here. More information on the shelter and pets available can be found on its official website here.

