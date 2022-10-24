Campbell’s road woes persist as Lions fall to Cowboys 24-6

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Dan Campbell is still looking for his first road win in two seasons as coach of the Detroit Lions.

A trip to his home state of Texas didn’t change things as the Lions fell to the Dallas Cowboys 24-6. Campbell is 0-11-1 away from Detroit.

The Lions had five turnovers in a fourth consecutive loss.

The biggest was a fumble at the goal line by running back Jamaal Williams with Detroit trailing 10-6 in the fourth quarter.

Jared Goff was responsible for the other four turnovers. He threw two interceptions and fumbled twice.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.