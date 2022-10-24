Campbell’s road woes persist as Lions fall to Cowboys 24-6

The Lions had five turnovers in a fourth consecutive loss
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell, right, greets Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy...
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell, right, greets Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy after an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)(Ron Jenkins | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Dan Campbell is still looking for his first road win in two seasons as coach of the Detroit Lions.

A trip to his home state of Texas didn’t change things as the Lions fell to the Dallas Cowboys 24-6. Campbell is 0-11-1 away from Detroit.

The Lions had five turnovers in a fourth consecutive loss.

The biggest was a fumble at the goal line by running back Jamaal Williams with Detroit trailing 10-6 in the fourth quarter.

Jared Goff was responsible for the other four turnovers. He threw two interceptions and fumbled twice.

