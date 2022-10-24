BWL set to demolish four structures from Eckert Power Station

(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Board of Water and Light (BWL) is set to demolish four structures apart from the Eckert Power Station.

The three Eckert stacks known in the community as Wynken, Blynken, and Nod are not going to be impacted according to BWL. The planned demolitions will include the water cooling towers, east and west coal handling structures, and the ash silo structure and are scheduled to continue through early 2023.

BWL announces demolition for four structures at Eckert Power Plant.
BWL announces demolition for four structures at Eckert Power Plant.(BWL)

Dick Peffley is the general manager of BWL and he touched on the history of the plant.

“The Eckert Power Station is a valuable part of BWL history, serving the community for nearly 100 years,” said Peffley. “Now we begin the necessary demolition to make this site ready for future development while maintaining its history through the stacks. "

BWL said the Eckert Power Station was decommissioned in 2020 with the Erickson Power Station to follow later on in 2022.

For more information, visit the BWL website.

