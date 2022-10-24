Branch County Sheriff’s Office seeks vehicle in catalytic converter theft

COLDWATER, Mich. (WILX) - The Branch County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a pickup truck in connection with several thefts.

According to authorities, the vehicle is involved in the theft of a 2006 Honda Element and the theft of a catalytic converter.

The Sheriff’s Office describes the pickup as having a sticker in the lower left window and five-spoke wheels.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Branch County Sheriff’s Office at 517-278-2352, ext. 2173.

