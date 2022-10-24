Alcohol believed to be factor in Kalamazoo County crash that hospitalized 2

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Kalamazoo Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Sunday collision that hospitalized two people.

According to authorities, the crash happened just before 3:30 a.m. on West KL Avenue, near Copper Beech Boulevard. The Sheriff’s Office said a 2019 Chevrolet was speeding westbound when the driver lost control of the vehicle at a curve in the road, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway and strike a tree.

The driver, a 30-year-old man from Kalamazoo, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. He is expected to survive. The passenger, a 31-year-old woman from Kalamazoo, was hospitalized with critical, life-threatening injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office believes the vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run that happened on Howard Street in Kalamazoo just before the crash. Authorities belive speed and alcohol were factors in the collision.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s OFfice at 269-383-8748.

