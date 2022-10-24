AG Nessel warns of scammers targeting veterans

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Attorney General Dana Nessel made a video sharing information about resources to military members who may have been exposed to toxic chemicals, and helpful information on how to avoid exploitive scammers.

AG Nessel was joined by Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency (MVAA) Director Zaneta Adams for the video which can be seen here. The two touched on those who qualify for disability benefits, healthcare, or compensation under the PACT Act signed into law by President Joe Biden. Qualified members include Michigan veterans, reservists, and National Guard members who served at U.S. Marine Base Camp Lejeune or Marine Corps Air Station New River in North Carolina between August 1953 and December 1987.

Nessel and Adams also discuss resources that military members can use to protect themselves from scammers looking to profit off of veterans.

“With this much money available, there will be scammers who target our servicemen and women to defraud them. Some bad actors have taken the passage of the PACT Act and the Camp Lejeune settlement as a signal to set in motion scams to rob our veterans of their benefits and other hard-earned dollars,” Nessel said.

“We want to ensure that our veterans are not taken advantage of by so-called veterans’ advocates and attorneys looking to make money off of their settlement,” said Adams. “If you have any questions about the PACT Act or are looking for assistance, please visit our website at Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency or call us at 1-800-MICH-VET.”

Military members who are currently serving are encouraged to visit the MVAA website to help find resources and information n their area. If someone thinks they have been a target of a scam should file a complaint with the Department of Attorney General. You can also call 877-765-8388 to file a complaint.

Veterans can also reach out to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs at 1-800-273-1000.

