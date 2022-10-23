UPDATE: Missing West Michigan family found safe in Wisconsin

Surveillance pictures of family in Gulliver BP
Surveillance pictures of family in Gulliver BP(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
GULLIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: A family missing from Lower Michigan that was spotted in the Upper Peninsula has been found safe in Wisconsin, the Fremont Police Chief said.

The police department says the family was found at 11:00 a.m. Sunday in Stevens Point, Wis.

All the family members have been interviewed. Police say the family is “still of the opinion that people are after them, but the elements of the investigation do not meet the criteria for protective custody.”

ORIGINAL STORY, Oct 21, 2022 1:30:47 PM

The Fremont Police Department in a press release on Friday corroborated a sighting of the Cirigliano family in Gulliver.

On Monday, October 17, surveillance video from the BP Gas Station in Gulliver shows Anthony, Suzette, Brandon and Noah in the station purchasing fuel and food.

Fremont Police have verified the video to be accurate.

Authorities in the eastern and southern section of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula have been notified and are aware of the sighting.

According to authorities, the Cirigliano family has not been seen nor heard from since last Sunday morning. Fremont police later confirmed the family was also seen in Iron Mountain.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fremont Police Department at 231-924-2100 or 911.

