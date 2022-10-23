State, federal authorities probe death of skydiver in NJ

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PITTSTOWN, N.J. (AP) — State and federal authorities are investigating the death of a Michigan man in a skydiving accident in New Jersey.

State police said they responded to a call for medical assistance at about 2:30 p.m. at the Alexandria Field airport in Alexandria Township in Hunterdon County.

Police said first responders found the skydiver lying in a field near the airport runway. Brandon M. Jackson, 37, of Troy, Michigan was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police didn’t immediately identify the company involved or release other details.

The Federal Aviation Administration had been notified and was investigating.

An FAA spokesperson said the agency’s investigations of skydiving accidents and incidents “typically focus on inspecting the packing of the parachute and reserve parachute, and rules of flight for the pilot and aircraft.”

