Spartans Sweep Sharks with 8-4 Saturday Victory

EAST LANSING, Mich. (MSU Athletics) - Michigan State exploded for eight goals from five different players on Saturday night to earn a weekend sweep of visiting Long Island University, 8-4.

Senior Jagger Joshua had his first career hat trick and Nash Nienhuis scored twice to propel MSU to the weekend sweep and a 4-2 overall record as they turn attention to Big Ten play next week, which starts at Notre Dame.

Michigan State skated out and set a tone early, scoring four first period goals and adding two more in the second and third periods.

MSU scored four times on the power play (4-for-7); meanwhile, the Spartans also limited both their own trips to the penalty box and kept the Sharks off the board when they had their three man-advantage opportunities.

Seven players had multiple-point nights: in addition to Joshua and Nienhuis, freshman Karsen Dorwart had four assists, Daniel Russell and Tanner Kelly each had three, while Matt Basgall (2a) and Jesse Tucker (1g, 1a) each had two-point efforts.

The Spartans exploded for a season-best 50 shots on net, the most of the season and the fourth time MSU has recorded 39 or more in six games.

LIU had four different goal scorers, including former Spartan forward Adam Goodsir, who is playing his graduate year with the Sharks.

Goalie Vinnie Purpura had 42 saves, while Pierce Charleson made his first start of the season and had 23 saves.

