Michigan State University launches crisis hotline for domestic violence

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Police said there were about 65,000 domestic violence reports across the state in 2020.

Now there will be confidential and anonymous support that is just a call or text away at Michigan State University (MSU).

Erica Schmittdiel is with MSU Safe Place.

“It’s just another way for people to get the support you know sometimes people are in crisis and they just really want to talk to somebody, but we know that texting and web-based chats are very popular, and so people may not want to pick up the phone and call the hotline, but they may be more comfortable reaching out via our web-based chat,” said Schmittdiel.

Earlier this month the state also launched a statewide 24/7 hot-line crisis.

Leah Dryers is with End Violent Encounters.

She said both crisis hotlines provide local support to each unique situation.

“Raising awareness for that is important and getting youth involved letting them know that this is what a healthy relationship is and what it’s not and that can really just help prevent this pandemic from growing more and more throughout the years,” said Dryers.

Erica Schmittdiel shared a story about an MSU Safe Place user.

“We definitely want to see people feel comfortable speaking up for themselves, and that’s something we often work on. People when their voices have been taken from them, so she made an incredible amount of progress in being able to speak up for herself when she was being mistreated,” said Schmittdiel.

MSU Safe Place can also provide shelter, counseling, and support groups. The crisis chat is expected to launch at the end of October and will have ‘limited hours.’

During the month of October, people in Michigan are encouraged to learn more about the signs of domestic violence.

