First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Saturday was a beautiful day across Michigan. In Mid-Michigan we saw temperatures top out in the mid to upper 70s. Today will be a near repeat with predicted high temperatures in the mid 70s. We may see a little more in the way of cloud cover today, but we can still call it a mostly sunny day. Like Saturday, it will be breezy today with wind gusts at times this afternoon near 25 MPH.

Tonight we see a little more in the way of cloud cover shift into the area. Some computer models are even showing a few drops of rain in our area late tonight into early Monday. If we see any rain tonight into Monday morning it should not amount to much. Most of Monday plan on a mix of clouds and sun. Our chance of rain will rise late Tuesday into Wednesday with a storm system passing south of Michigan and a cold front passing through the area. Some sunshine should return for Thursday.

Above average temperatures continue Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 70s. Overnight low temperatures early in the week will be in the 50s. Starting Wednesday into the weekend plan on high temperatures in the 50s and overnight lows in the 30s, which is close to average for late October.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for October 23, 2022

Average High: 57º Average Low 39º

Lansing Record High: 84° 1963

Lansing Record Low: 11° 1868

Jackson Record High: 82º 1963

Jackson Record Low: 21º 1969

