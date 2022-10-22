Williamston edges past Lansing Sexton 21-12

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Williamston Hornets took down Lansing Sexton 21-12 to end their season at 7-2.

Quarterback Alex Petersburg ran for 49 yards and threw for 139 yards.

Sexton Running Back John Douglas helped his team get to within 2, but the Hornets extended the lead for good with a Petersburg rushing touchdown.

Sunday, the Hornets find out who they’ll play in round one of the playoffs.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.