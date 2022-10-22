Williamston edges past Lansing Sexton 21-12

Quarterback Alex Petersburg ran for 49 yards and threw for 139 yards
WILLIAMSTON SEXTON
WILLIAMSTON SEXTON(WILX)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 10:54 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Williamston Hornets took down Lansing Sexton 21-12 to end their season at 7-2.

Quarterback Alex Petersburg ran for 49 yards and threw for 139 yards.

Sexton Running Back John Douglas helped his team get to within 2, but the Hornets extended the lead for good with a Petersburg rushing touchdown.

Sunday, the Hornets find out who they’ll play in round one of the playoffs.

