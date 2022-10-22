Parade marches through St. Johns celebrating 97-year-old man’s birthday

(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - One man got to enjoy a parade celebrating his 97th birthday.

Community members at St. Johns celebrated the 97th birthday of George French on Saturday. George’s birthday is actually on Sunday, but the community decided to celebrate it on Saturday.

His daughter, Lori Zelenka, asked the community on Facebook if they wanted to send a card but the post exploded, and it eventually turned into a parade.

The fire and police departments even got involved to help celebrate George’s birthday

“We were told that Fire Chief Jordan Whitford would send us a couple of fire trucks to lead the parade and that Chief David Kirk was going to send policemen to block off 21 because it is such a busy street and we wanted to keep the people safe,” said Zelenka. “We just want to thank the community for all they did to make his birthday special this year.”

News 10 wishes George a happy birthday.

