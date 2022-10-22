Mason improves to a perfect 9-0 in blowout win over Eaton Rapids
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 12:55 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - That Mason Bulldog machine looked to keep rolling tonight.
The Bulldogs looked to make it a perfect 9-0 on the season as they faced a winless Eaton Rapids team.
Mason with the ball and Carson Carswell gave the handoff to Malik Popp and he scored a touchdown to make it 35-0 Bulldogs with roughly two minutes left in the first quarter.
Hayden Kruger took the direct snap and walked it in for the score.
All Bulldogs tonight 57-6 is the final.
Bulldogs run the table at 9-0 and in the last four years they are a combined 36-5.
