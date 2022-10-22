Mason finishes season 9-0 with 57-6 win over Eaton Rapids

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Joey Oberlin rushed for 133 yards on 14 carries with two touchdowns to help lead Mason to a 57-to-6 win over winless Eaton Rapids.

Kaleb Parrish scored a touchdown and broke the school record for career TD receptions.

The Bulldogs finished the regular season 9-and-0 and have compiled a 4 year cumulative record of 36-and-5.

Mason will learn their playoff opponent on Sunday.

