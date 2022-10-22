Making Strides Against Breast Cancer at State Capitol in Lansing

(WILX)
By Gena Harris
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In 2016, more than 40% of women in the U.S. who underwent a mastectomy had reconstruction.

One breast cancer survivor, Deb Deporre, decided to get breast implants after her breast cancer diagnosis in 2015 and she regretted getting the implants. Then 5 years later she decided to remove them.

“Have never regretted taking them out for a second and just feel like I have gotten healthier and happier and healed a lot since removing the implants,” said Deporre.

Deporre was at Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Saturday to help de-stigmatize a woman’s choice to go flat-chested.

“It’s time to get over it and embrace our flat bodies and know that we are still whole that we are still women, and it’s a great way to go,” said Deporre.

The Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk is to gather and celebrate those who dealt with or continue to deal with breast cancer.

Katie Jones helped organize the event.

“Where we raise funds for breast cancer research and patient programs. It is a place where people can honor survivors and thrivers, remember their loved ones, and just have a wonderful day with family and friends raising important mission dollars,” said Jones.

Jones said hundreds of people filled downtown Lansing for the cause, raising hundreds of thousands of dollars for the American Cancer Society.

The American Cancer Society recommends both women and men perform self-examinations regularly.

Next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police pursuit in DeWitt Township ended in a crash on Oct. 21, 2022.
Woman arrested after car chase in DeWitt Township ends in crash
Jennifer Kincaid and David Bannister
Michigan parents charged with murder after 1-year-old dies from fentanyl overdose
A crash on US-127 hospitalized two people on Oct. 21, 2022.
Brighton woman, Wyandotte teen seriously injured in head-on crash on US-127
Michigan law forces retired teachers to stop coaching
Police arrived to Memorial Park around 9:00pm last night and found a man injured. Police say...
Lansing police investigates shooting on Cesar Chavez Street

Latest News

Parade marches through St. Johns celebrating 97-year-old man’s birthday
Warm weather sticks around for a few more days
A summer-like weekend on the way
Mason Football Perfect 9-0 with 57-6 Blowout Win
Mason Football Perfect 9-0 with 57-6 Blowout Win