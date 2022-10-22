Making Strides Against Breast Cancer at State Capitol in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In 2016, more than 40% of women in the U.S. who underwent a mastectomy had reconstruction.

One breast cancer survivor, Deb Deporre, decided to get breast implants after her breast cancer diagnosis in 2015 and she regretted getting the implants. Then 5 years later she decided to remove them.

“Have never regretted taking them out for a second and just feel like I have gotten healthier and happier and healed a lot since removing the implants,” said Deporre.

Deporre was at Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Saturday to help de-stigmatize a woman’s choice to go flat-chested.

“It’s time to get over it and embrace our flat bodies and know that we are still whole that we are still women, and it’s a great way to go,” said Deporre.

The Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk is to gather and celebrate those who dealt with or continue to deal with breast cancer.

Katie Jones helped organize the event.

“Where we raise funds for breast cancer research and patient programs. It is a place where people can honor survivors and thrivers, remember their loved ones, and just have a wonderful day with family and friends raising important mission dollars,” said Jones.

Jones said hundreds of people filled downtown Lansing for the cause, raising hundreds of thousands of dollars for the American Cancer Society.

The American Cancer Society recommends both women and men perform self-examinations regularly.

