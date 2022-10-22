Lumen Christi Titans win sixth straight with 49-23 win over Harper Creek

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson Lumen Christi Titans had never lost their first three games under head coach Herb Brogan.

That was the case this year, but the Titans rattled off six straight wins, their latest a 49-23 victory over the Battle Creek Harper Creek Beavers.

Now, the Titans will look to make it back to Ford Field, their first round opponent will be announced Sunday.

