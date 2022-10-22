Lansing Catholic rolls Pewamo-Westphalia, clinches postseason berth

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - While it looked dicey at times this season, the reigning Division 6 state champions will get to defend their title.

In a “win and you’re in” regular season finale, the Lansing Catholic Cougars rose to the occasion, blasting Pewamo-Westphalia, the reigning Division 7 champions, 42-7.

“I think it sends a message to the teams in D6 that we’re still here,” senior quarterback Jack Jacobs, who accounted for five touchdowns, said. “You know, we’re still a good football team. Our record may not say we’re a good football team, but we we know we’re good football team and teams got to watch out for us.”

The Cougars wasted no time offensively, as Jacobs connected with Brandon Lewis, a Michigan State preferred-walk on, on the offense’s first snap for a 62-yard touchdown reception.

Lewis caught five passes for 107 yards. He also ran the ball twice for 36 yards.

“Man B, I love that man,” Jacobs said of his senior counterpart. “He’s the reason our offense flows. He’s going to Michigan State for a reason.”

Coming into the contest at 3-5, Catholic head coach Jim Baker was unsettled with where his team stood in terms of postseason contention.

He preached all week wanting his team to play their way into the postseason.

A 35-point victory was far more than what he asked for.

“In a big game, you don’t know how people are gonna react and I thought our kids did just an amazing job of fighting the challenge against a damn good football team at P-W,” Baker said postgame. “I got all the respect for them and our kids stood up and they just they just dominated, it was unbelievable. I’m so happy with them.”

In what may be its most complete outing of the season, the win couldn’t have come at a better time.

“Our confidence is at an all-time high right now,” Jacobs said. “I’m so proud of the guys in the locker room. We never quit, the perseverance on this team is insane. I couldn’t be more happy with these guys.”

Both Lansing Catholic (4-5) and Pewamo-Westphalia (5-4) will hear their names called in Sunday’s MHSAA Football Postseason Selection Show, which will air live on Bally Sports Detroit at 6 p.m.

