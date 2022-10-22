Jackson wins battle of the Vikings over Haslett
Jackson never trailed in the game
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson Vikings took down Haslett 22-13 to win the Battle of the Vikings Friday, taking their season record to 5-4.
The Jackson Vikings never trailed, and held off Haslett, who came into Friday’s game with a 6-2 record.
Both teams are playoff bound; we’ll find out who they play on Sunday
