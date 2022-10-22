Jackson wins battle of the Vikings over Haslett

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson Vikings took down Haslett 22-13 to win the Battle of the Vikings Friday, taking their season record to 5-4.

The Jackson Vikings never trailed, and held off Haslett, who came into Friday’s game with a 6-2 record.

Both teams are playoff bound; we’ll find out who they play on Sunday

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.