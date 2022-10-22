Jackson wins battle of the Vikings over Haslett

Jackson never trailed in the game
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson Vikings took down Haslett 22-13 to win the Battle of the Vikings Friday, taking their season record to 5-4.

The Jackson Vikings never trailed, and held off Haslett, who came into Friday’s game with a 6-2 record.

Both teams are playoff bound; we’ll find out who they play on Sunday

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police pursuit in DeWitt Township ended in a crash on Oct. 21, 2022.
Woman arrested after car chase in DeWitt Township ends in crash
Michigan law forces retired teachers to stop coaching
A Michigan State Police motorcycle was involved in an Oct. 20, 2022 crash in Delta Township.
Michigan State Police motorcycle crash causes traffic backups in Delta Township
Jennifer Kincaid and David Bannister
Michigan parents charged with murder after 1-year-old dies from fentanyl overdose
Police arrived to Memorial Park around 9:00pm last night and found a man injured. Police say...
Lansing police investigates shooting on Cesar Chavez Street

Latest News

Fulton wins overtime thriller with big defensive stop
Fulton wins overtime thriller with big defensive stop
Mason football is 9-0 with a 57-6 blowout win over Eaton Rapids
Mason improves to a perfect 9-0 in blowout win over Eaton Rapids
BATH PERRY
Bath Bees are playoff bound for third time in 22 years
DEWITT WAVERLY
Dewitt’s Soltis breaks MHSAA Record, Panthers topple Waverly Warriors
EATON RAPIDS MASON
Mason finishes season 9-0 with 57-6 win over Eaton Rapids