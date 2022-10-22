Jackson police seek missing 12-year-old boy

CardiAir Hardwick(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 8:01 PM EDT
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Jackson are looking for CardiAir Hardwick, a 12-year-old boy who has been reported missing.

Authorities said he was last seen leaving his home on McKinley Street, between Hill Place and Lansing Avenue.

Hardwick stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.

Anyone who has seen CardiAir Hardwick or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Jackson Police Department at 517-788-4100.

