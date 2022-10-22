Jackson police seek missing 12-year-old boy

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Jackson are looking for CardiAir Hardwick, a 12-year-old boy who has been reported missing.

Authorities said he was last seen leaving his home on McKinley Street, between Hill Place and Lansing Avenue.

Hardwick stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.

Anyone who has seen CardiAir Hardwick or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Jackson Police Department at 517-788-4100.

More: Missing In Michigan

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.