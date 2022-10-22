Holt Rams battle in second half for 14-8 win over Ann Arbor Huron

Isaiah Foster carried the Rams
ANN ARBOR HURON HOLT
ANN ARBOR HURON HOLT(WILX)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - The Holt Rams leaned on Isaiah Foster once again and took down Ann Arbor Huron 14-8 to wrap up the regular season 6-3 to cap off their CAAC-Blue clinching season.

Foster ran for a 3-yard score in the first half, and the Rams took a 6-5 lead into the break.

The River Rats took the lead on a 43-yard kick by Adam Samaha in the third.

Foster made a big play by catching the Rats’ defense off guard and rushing inside the five, and threw to JJ Moore to give the Rams the lead they wouldn’t give back.

