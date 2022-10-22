Grand Ledge Comets beat East Lansing, capture share of CAAC-Blue

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Grand Ledge Quarterback Shawn Foster ran for three touchdowns and threw for one as the Comets took down East Lansing 45-30.

Foster also ran for 243 yards and averaged just under 7 yards per carry.

Grand Ledge jumped out to a 17-0 lead.

Both teams are in the playoffs; they’ll find out Sunday who they play.

