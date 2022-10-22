Fulton wins overtime thriller with big defensive stop

MORRICE, Mich. (WILX) - A good matchup tonight in 8-man football.

The 7-1 Morrice Orioles hosted the 6-2 Fulton Pirates.

With 14 seconds left in the game, Morrice’s Travis Farrow kept the ball and tied it at 32 to force overtime.

The Pirates started with the ball in overtime. Fulton’s Peyton Reynolds pitched the ball to Bruce Thelen and he found the end zone. They’d make the 2-point try to go ahead 40-32.

Then the Orioles responded with a Wyatt Cartier touchdown as he found the edge for the score.

But the Orioles 2-point try was no good, and Morrice wins, went sent them into a frenzy.

Pirates win 40-38 in an overtime thriller.

”And I’m an alumni from Fulton. You know, I came back here because I wanted to see Fulton’s tradition back. And this is one step in the right direction. We’re you know, we’re in the playoffs and we’re back to winning and couldn’t be prouder to be a pirate right now,” said Fulton Head Coach Steven Clements.

