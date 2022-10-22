Fulton wins overtime thriller with big defensive stop

By Brian Goldsmith
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 12:58 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORRICE, Mich. (WILX) - A good matchup tonight in 8-man football.

The 7-1 Morrice Orioles hosted the 6-2 Fulton Pirates.

With 14 seconds left in the game, Morrice’s Travis Farrow kept the ball and tied it at 32 to force overtime.

The Pirates started with the ball in overtime. Fulton’s Peyton Reynolds pitched the ball to Bruce Thelen and he found the end zone. They’d make the 2-point try to go ahead 40-32.

Then the Orioles responded with a Wyatt Cartier touchdown as he found the edge for the score.

But the Orioles 2-point try was no good, and Morrice wins, went sent them into a frenzy.

Pirates win 40-38 in an overtime thriller.

”And I’m an alumni from Fulton. You know, I came back here because I wanted to see Fulton’s tradition back. And this is one step in the right direction. We’re you know, we’re in the playoffs and we’re back to winning and couldn’t be prouder to be a pirate right now,” said Fulton Head Coach Steven Clements.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police pursuit in DeWitt Township ended in a crash on Oct. 21, 2022.
Woman arrested after car chase in DeWitt Township ends in crash
Michigan law forces retired teachers to stop coaching
A Michigan State Police motorcycle was involved in an Oct. 20, 2022 crash in Delta Township.
Michigan State Police motorcycle crash causes traffic backups in Delta Township
Jennifer Kincaid and David Bannister
Michigan parents charged with murder after 1-year-old dies from fentanyl overdose
Police arrived to Memorial Park around 9:00pm last night and found a man injured. Police say...
Lansing police investigates shooting on Cesar Chavez Street

Latest News

Mason football is 9-0 with a 57-6 blowout win over Eaton Rapids
Mason improves to a perfect 9-0 in blowout win over Eaton Rapids
BATH PERRY
Bath Bees are playoff bound for third time in 22 years
DEWITT WAVERLY
Dewitt’s Soltis breaks MHSAA Record, Panthers topple Waverly Warriors
EATON RAPIDS MASON
Mason finishes season 9-0 with 57-6 win over Eaton Rapids