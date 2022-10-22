Fowler takes down Leslie 48-7

LESLIE, Mich. (WILX) - The Fowler Eagles scored twice early on their way to a 48-7 win over Leslie to finish the regular season 8-1.

Leslie’s Mason Tow intercepted a Jacob Halfmann pass and took it to the house for a score to tie it up early, but it was all Fowler after that.

Nolan Stump ran for two touchdowns early to give the Eagles the lead.

Now, Fowler waits to find out who they play in the playoffs.

