Dewitt’s Soltis breaks MHSAA Record, Panthers topple Waverly Warriors

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Dewitt Senior Kicker Brandon Soltis broke the all-time MHSAA record for most successful extra points, booting 7 of them to lead DeWitt to a 49-to-13 romp over Waverly. Soltis broke the record on his first PAT of the night to give him 182 for his career. By the time his night was finished he ran his career PAT total to 188.

The Panthers piled up 448 yards on offense, 367 yards on the ground. Bryce Kurncz rushed for 135 yards and scored 4 touchdowns.

Mar’Tavion Robinson had a big night for Waverly with 133 yards receiving and also had an 88-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

DeWitt finishes the regular season at 6-and-3 heading into the playoffs.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.