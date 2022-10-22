Dewitt’s Soltis breaks MHSAA Record, Panthers topple Waverly Warriors

Soltis has 188 career XPs
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Dewitt Senior Kicker Brandon Soltis broke the all-time MHSAA record for most successful extra points, booting 7 of them to lead DeWitt to a 49-to-13 romp over Waverly. Soltis broke the record on his first PAT of the night to give him 182 for his career.  By the time his night was finished he ran his career PAT total to 188.

The Panthers piled up 448 yards on offense, 367 yards on the ground.  Bryce Kurncz rushed for 135 yards and scored 4 touchdowns.

Mar’Tavion Robinson had a big night for Waverly with 133 yards receiving and also had an 88-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

DeWitt finishes the regular season at 6-and-3 heading into the playoffs.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police pursuit in DeWitt Township ended in a crash on Oct. 21, 2022.
Woman arrested after car chase in DeWitt Township ends in crash
Michigan law forces retired teachers to stop coaching
A Michigan State Police motorcycle was involved in an Oct. 20, 2022 crash in Delta Township.
Michigan State Police motorcycle crash causes traffic backups in Delta Township
Jennifer Kincaid and David Bannister
Michigan parents charged with murder after 1-year-old dies from fentanyl overdose
Police arrived to Memorial Park around 9:00pm last night and found a man injured. Police say...
Lansing police investigates shooting on Cesar Chavez Street

Latest News

Fulton wins overtime thriller with big defensive stop
Fulton wins overtime thriller with big defensive stop
Mason football is 9-0 with a 57-6 blowout win over Eaton Rapids
Mason improves to a perfect 9-0 in blowout win over Eaton Rapids
BATH PERRY
Bath Bees are playoff bound for third time in 22 years
EATON RAPIDS MASON
Mason finishes season 9-0 with 57-6 win over Eaton Rapids