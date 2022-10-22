Brighton woman, Wyandotte teen seriously injured in head-on crash on US-127

A crash on US-127 hospitalized two people on Oct. 21, 2022.
A crash on US-127 hospitalized two people on Oct. 21, 2022.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMERSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A teen driver was air-lifted to a hospital Friday morning following a head-on collision in Gratiot County.

According to authorities, the crash happened at about 11:30 a.m. on US-127 near Harrison Road. Police said an 18-year-old woman from Wyandotte was traveling southbound on US-127 when they crossed over the grass median and struck a northbound vehicle.

The 18-year-old was transported by life flight to a hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the other vehicle, a 65-year-old woman from Brighton, was also seriously injured and hospitalized.

The crash remains under investigation.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman died Oct. 19, 2022 following a head-on collision on US-131.
Three Rivers woman killed, Owosso man injured in fiery head-on collision on US-131
A Michigan State Police motorcycle was involved in an Oct. 20, 2022 crash in Delta Township.
Michigan State Police motorcycle crash causes traffic backups in Delta Township
Best Maze closing at end of 2022 season.
Best Maze closing for good at end of 2022 season
The Hillsdale County Sheriff's Office is looking for several people in connection with an Oct....
Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office seeks suspects in breaking and entering incident
A police pursuit in DeWitt Township ended in a crash on Oct. 21, 2022.
Woman arrested after car chase in DeWitt Township ends in crash

Latest News

Lansing shows needs for new police and fire departments.
Lansing shows reasons for public safety bond
Jennifer Kincaid and David Bannister
Michigan parents charged with murder after 1-year-old dies from fentanyl overdose
The Greater Lansing Food Bank held it's annual Empty Bowls fundraiser for the first time since...
Greater Lansing Food Bank’s ‘Empty Bowls’ event raises money for 250,000 meals
Greater Lansing Food Bank’s ‘Empty Bowls’ event raises money for 250,000 meals