Brighton woman, Wyandotte teen seriously injured in head-on crash on US-127

EMERSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A teen driver was air-lifted to a hospital Friday morning following a head-on collision in Gratiot County.

According to authorities, the crash happened at about 11:30 a.m. on US-127 near Harrison Road. Police said an 18-year-old woman from Wyandotte was traveling southbound on US-127 when they crossed over the grass median and struck a northbound vehicle.

The 18-year-old was transported by life flight to a hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the other vehicle, a 65-year-old woman from Brighton, was also seriously injured and hospitalized.

The crash remains under investigation.

