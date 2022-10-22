Bath Bees are playoff bound for third time in 22 years
Bees buzz on the road at Perry.
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PERRY, Mich. (WILX) - For just the third time in 22 seasons, the Bath Bees are postseason bound.
They stepped out of conference Friday night to handle Perry on the road 30-10.
Bath’s Bradlee Uhlmann found pay dirt on a 40-yard touchdown scamper.
For Perry, Nick Barber found the endzone at running back after playing offensive tackle a week ago.
The Bees will find out their postseason opponent Sunday evening during the MHSAA Football Postseason Selection Show, which airs at 6 p.m. on Bally Sports Detroit.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.