Bath Bees are playoff bound for third time in 22 years

PERRY, Mich. (WILX) - For just the third time in 22 seasons, the Bath Bees are postseason bound.

They stepped out of conference Friday night to handle Perry on the road 30-10.

Bath’s Bradlee Uhlmann found pay dirt on a 40-yard touchdown scamper.

For Perry, Nick Barber found the endzone at running back after playing offensive tackle a week ago.

The Bees will find out their postseason opponent Sunday evening during the MHSAA Football Postseason Selection Show, which airs at 6 p.m. on Bally Sports Detroit.

