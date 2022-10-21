Woman arrested after car chase in Dewitt Township

By Kayla Jones
Published: Oct. 21, 2022
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Dewitt Township Police and Dewitt City Police responded and attempted to confront suspects on foot. According to the Michigan State Police., the suspects then jumped into their vehicle and attempted to run officers over in the parking lot, then fled.

The vehicle crashed on North East Street and Call Street in front of Vet’s Ace Hardware and rolled a couple of times. The driver and the passenger were both transported to Sparrow Hospital for treatment, said the Michigan State Police.

The female driver was cleared from the hospital and is currently in Clinton County Jail and is being charged with the following:

  • 2 counts of concealing stolen property
  • Carrying a concealed weapon/CWW
  • Possession of methamphetamine
  • Possession of burglary tools
  • Resisting and obstructing a police officer
  • Fleeing in the 3rd degree
  • Assault to do great bodily harm less than murder

The male passenger is still at Sparrow Hospital receiving treatment. Once he is medically cleared, he will be charged with the following:

  • Receiving/concealing stolen property
  • Carrying a concealed weapon
  • Resisting and obstruction of a police officer
  • Possession of burglary tools

Stay with News 10 as we learn more.

