Woman arrested after car chase in Dewitt Township

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Dewitt Township Police and Dewitt City Police responded and attempted to confront suspects on foot. According to the Michigan State Police., the suspects then jumped into their vehicle and attempted to run officers over in the parking lot, then fled.

The vehicle crashed on North East Street and Call Street in front of Vet’s Ace Hardware and rolled a couple of times. The driver and the passenger were both transported to Sparrow Hospital for treatment, said the Michigan State Police.

The female driver was cleared from the hospital and is currently in Clinton County Jail and is being charged with the following:

2 counts of concealing stolen property

Carrying a concealed weapon/CWW

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of burglary tools

Resisting and obstructing a police officer

Fleeing in the 3rd degree

Assault to do great bodily harm less than murder

The male passenger is still at Sparrow Hospital receiving treatment. Once he is medically cleared, he will be charged with the following:

Receiving/concealing stolen property

Carrying a concealed weapon

Resisting and obstruction of a police officer

Possession of burglary tools

