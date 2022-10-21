Gov. Whitmer, Tudor Dixon answer questions in Detroit

DETROIT (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer and her Republican challenger Tudor Dixon take the stage at Motor City Sound Board to answer questions at a forum hosted by the Detroit Economic Club.

The two will also state their case to lead as Michigan’s governor. The event is moderated by WDIV’s Christy McDonald.

