Gov. Whitmer, Tudor Dixon answer questions in Detroit

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) and GOP challenger Tudor Dixon
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) and GOP challenger Tudor Dixon(Bridge MI)
By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DETROIT (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer and her Republican challenger Tudor Dixon take the stage at Motor City Sound Board to answer questions at a forum hosted by the Detroit Economic Club.

The two will also state their case to lead as Michigan’s governor. The event is moderated by WDIV’s Christy McDonald.

